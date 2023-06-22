Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Down 5.4%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.68). Approximately 38,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 69,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.72).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,325.00 and a beta of 1.58.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

