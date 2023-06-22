Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. 4,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 1,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Varta Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.66.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

