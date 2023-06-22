Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) fell 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 140,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 240,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Vapotherm Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 1,250.70% and a negative net margin of 172.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vapotherm

Vapotherm Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vapotherm by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vapotherm by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its stake in Vapotherm by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,350 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

