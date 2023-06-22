Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

