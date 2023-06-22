Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

