Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.69. 478,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,350. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.