Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $118,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

