Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $400.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.32. The company has a market cap of $304.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

