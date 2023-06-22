Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $401.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.32. The firm has a market cap of $304.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

