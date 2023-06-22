Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $401.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.32. The company has a market capitalization of $304.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

