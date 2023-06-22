Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

