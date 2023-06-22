Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,425,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $75.70. 132,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,907. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
