Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,425,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $75.70. 132,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,907. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.