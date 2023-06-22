Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Position Lifted by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for about 3.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 90.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

