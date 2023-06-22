Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,864,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

