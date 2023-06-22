Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.19. The company had a trading volume of 119,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.03 and a 200 day moving average of $210.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

