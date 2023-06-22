Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $18,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,604. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

