Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.6% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 609,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,189. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

