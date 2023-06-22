Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

