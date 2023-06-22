Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $53,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $159.88. The stock had a trading volume of 191,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,226. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

