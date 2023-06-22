USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $94.20 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002787 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $94.20 million and approximately $612,673.90 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,289.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00446650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00091913 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.8412727 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $630,052.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

