UNUS SED LEO Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00011907 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.33 billion and $758,375.53 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00283168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,029,769 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

