United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

X stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 4,450,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,937,197. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.13.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 71.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

