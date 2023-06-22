United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s 9th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

UPS stock opened at $173.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

