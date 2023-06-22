United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.2% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,716. The firm has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.09 and a 200-day moving average of $180.40.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

