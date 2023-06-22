Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.12. 132,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

