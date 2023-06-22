TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Up 2.2%

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. 1,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 39,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth $59,544,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $23,053,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,303,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

(Get Rating)

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.