Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 421,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 992,645 shares.The stock last traded at $19.66 and had previously closed at $21.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Trupanion Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $824.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $517,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,817,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 122.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trupanion by 123.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Trupanion by 315.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 496,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,687,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

