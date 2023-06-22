Truist Financial Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $530.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $452.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a 1 year low of $435.00 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.