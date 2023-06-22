Trinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 8.4% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $180,086,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,645,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,989,000 after buying an additional 74,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $132.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

