Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.29

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.29 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 82.55 ($1.06). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.09), with a volume of 68,558 shares.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.27 million, a PE ratio of 790.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.