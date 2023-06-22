Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

MMM stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

