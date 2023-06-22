Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,001,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

