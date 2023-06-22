Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

