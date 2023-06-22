Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,314 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,547,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

