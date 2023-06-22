Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,682 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

