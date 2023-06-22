Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,465 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,490.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

