Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,918 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,078 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.