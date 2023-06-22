Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,807,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 545,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,752,000 after buying an additional 368,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $71.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.