Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $67.69 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

