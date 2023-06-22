Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

