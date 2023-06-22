Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

