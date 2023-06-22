Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,886,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $173.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.