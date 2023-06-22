Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 357 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,072,000 after acquiring an additional 144,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.22. 69,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.75. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $197.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

