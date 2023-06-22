Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 201 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.9 %

CHD stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,864. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

