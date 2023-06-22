Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.09. 269,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,525. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.