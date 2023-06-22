Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Xylem were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 203,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,658. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

