Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

FANG stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.72. 260,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

