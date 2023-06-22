Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 680 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.75. 1,026,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,642. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.09 and a 200 day moving average of $180.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

