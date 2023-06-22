Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading 1.4% Higher

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 6,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Torrent Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

