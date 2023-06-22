Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.17

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 208000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$66.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

